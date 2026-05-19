Some Close Baldwin Primary Election Races

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Update: 98% of votes now in.





VOTES STILL TO COUNT



As of 10:30 PM, Fairhope-area District 2 County Commission was still too-close-to-call; Angelo Fermo held a narrow lead over Kyle Henderson. (It may be provisional ballots will need to be counted before an official winner can be declared.)



Incumbent District 32 State Senator Chris Elliott was easily re-elected; Fairhope's Krisiti Hagood won her race for Circuit Court Judge as well.

Incumbent BC Sheriff Lowery narrowly defeated challenger Matt McKenzie.

District 3 Commissioner Underwood was re-elected; there will be a runoff in District 4 (Garr/Harris).



Jason Woerner retained his spot on the Baldwin County School Board.





