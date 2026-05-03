Studies Clear Way For Airport Industrial Park Expansion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

NO SIGNIFICANT ISSUES FOUND

Studies of west-side Airport Authority property required to qualify for a $3 million federal grant to be used to install necessary infrastructure there (roads, utilities) found no significant issues.

Environmental and cultural (historical) factors were studied by 'Volkert Engineering' and 'All Phases Archaeology', who were hired by the city last year.

Only two small insignificant wetland areas were found as well as minor evidence of farming from the 1900s; no evidence of Native American activity was found, but several area tribes were consulted.

CITY TO DEVELOP INDUSTRIAL PARK

Current plans are to have the Airport Authority give the property to the city — so that it may be developed for non-aircraft related industrial activity using the grant.

This should also help defray the Airport Authority’s longstanding debt to the city, that originated with the city’s original purchase of property for the airport in 2006, about $8.4 million.