Supper Club Almost Made Great Again

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

5961 Sweetwater Circle.







PRIVATE RESTAURANT REBUILT



Construction of the new private 'Supper Club ta Sweetwater Circle' is nearing completion and they are now hiring; their original building on Scenic Hwy 98 burned two years ago.



Cooper Restaurants, Inc. is the owner. They also own the Bluegill, Felix's Fish Camp, Blue Marlin, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and the new Ole Barnwell Cafe.

The 'Supper Club' is the only one not open to the general public.

