Term As Municipal League President Ends For Mayor Sullivan

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Sullivan at left.



ANNUAL MONTGOMERY CONVENTION



Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan's one year term as Alabama League of Municipalities president ended Friday during the organization's annual convention in Montgomery; she had been its Vice President the year before.



During an interview with Todd Stacy's 'Capital Journal' APT news show, Sullivan called her term "great" especially the "relationships" with other officials she built during the year.

Sullivan: "Representing Fairhope and the League is not something I take lightly ... really enjoyed it ... interacting with other officials ... will remember it forever."

Mayor Rusty Jessup of Riverside was elected as the organization's next president.

(Mayor James Nix also severed a term as president -- in the early 1980s.)

PRIVATE NON PROFIT ORGANIZATION



"The Alabama League of Municipalities is a nonpartisan membership association of over 450 incorporated cities and towns. Since 1935, the League has worked to strengthen municipal government through advocacy, training and the advancement of effective local leadership. As the recognized voice of Alabama’s cities and towns, ALM’s member municipalities benefit from a variety of member programs, services and activities that are impossible to accomplish alone.

The ALM is overseen by a president, vice president, and executive director and is governed by a Board of Directors composed of the president, vice president, all active past presidents still in office as voting ex officio members, and five to seven members from each of the state's congressional districts. Additionally, six standing committees develop and implement ALM policies and procedures: State and Federal Legislation; Administration and Intergovernmental Relations; Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources; Community and Economic Development; Transportation, Public Safety and Communication; and Human Development. First published in 1937 as the monthly Alabama Municipal News, the Alabama Municipal Journal is the League's official magazine. It is produced quarterly in digital and print formats."

