Thirteen Streets To Be Paved This Year

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Johnson Ave. alley.



Grand Avenue.



ANNUAL PAVING PROJECT



Area contractors are now being asked to submit bids for streets to be paved later this year; the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract by the city council.

Streets are graded according to condition by pubic works department to determine priority. (Others may be added as needed.)



Streets to be paved:



A. Gaston Ave – From S. Section St. to S. Bayview Ave. – 2,511 L.F.

B. Ann St – From S. Section St. to Boone Ln. – 475 L.F.

C. Bon Secour – From Gayfer Ave to Grand Ave – Approx. 415 L.F.

D. Grand Ave – From N. Section St. to E.O.M. (East) – 1,670 L.F.

E. Blue Island St. – From Fairhope Ave. to Gayfer Ave. – 2,855 L.F.

F. Fig Ave. – From S. Mobile St. to Southern Run – 3,804 L.F.

G. Volanta Ave. – From S. Section St. to E.O.M. (West) – 1,517 L.F.

H. Liberty St – Fig Ave. to Cliff Dr. – Approx. 3,800 L.F.

I. Quail Creek Dr Striping – Quail Cir. to Lakeridge Dr – Approx. 1,828 L.F.

J. Honours Ln – Clubhouse Dr. to Clubhouse Dr. – Approx. 1,522 L.F.

K. Johnson Ave Alley – Johnson Ave to S. Bancroft Alley – Approx. 187 L.F.

L. Pensacola Ave – Grand Ave. to N. Section St. – Approx. 872 L.F.

M. Perdido Ave – N. Section St. to Pensacola Ave – Approx. 215 L.F.







