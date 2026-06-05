Big Rainstorm Causes Bluff Erosion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Runoff into duck pond below.







North Park berm already repaired.







Red clay in pond.



BERM DAMAGED



What appeared to be an extremely heavy and localized rainstorm earlier this week caused substantial erosion all along the bluff, and red clay/silt runoff onto parks below.

A berm along the edge of North Bluff Park installed after another big storm in 2014 appeared to have been breached/overtopped in places but has already been repaired by public works department crews; red clay cliff sediment was still visible in the duck pond below Friday.

STAIRCASES AFFECTED TOO

Some erosion was visible below the newly-reconstructed staircase in the north park -- as well as the new switchback/staircase in Utopia Park.

It is not known yet if the contractor will help with repair to the just-completed switchback.







North Stair erosion.



Switchback erosion too.





