Big Rainstorm Causes Bluff Erosion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Runoff into duck pond below.
|North Park berm already repaired.
|Red clay in pond.
BERM DAMAGED
What appeared to be an extremely heavy and localized rainstorm earlier this week caused substantial erosion all along the bluff, and red clay/silt runoff onto parks below.
A berm along the edge of North Bluff Park installed after another big storm in 2014 appeared to have been breached/overtopped in places but has already been repaired by public works department crews; red clay cliff sediment was still visible in the duck pond below Friday.
STAIRCASES AFFECTED TOO
Some erosion was visible below the newly-reconstructed staircase in the north park -- as well as the new switchback/staircase in Utopia Park.
It is not known yet if the contractor will help with repair to the just-completed switchback.
|North Stair erosion.
|Switchback erosion too.