Various Zoning Ordinance Changes Also Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New Comprehensive Growth Plan.







2021 Comp. Plan update meeting



NEW COMPREHENSIVE PLAN BEING IMPLEMENTED

Zoning changes based upon findings during the last comprehensive growth plan update are scheduled to start being implemented by city council next month (July 13): nine amendments are being proposed by planning department staff:

1) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: General Cleanup

2) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Definitions

3) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Mixed Use Buildings

4) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Multi-Family/Apartment

5) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: PUD (Planned Unit Development)

6) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Site Plan Review

7) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Tables 3-1, 3-2, 3-3

8) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Townhouses

9) ZC 25.07 Ordinance: Village Districts

The city council will vote on each separately. City zoning ordinances only apply inside city limits.



UPDATE BEGAN IN 2021



The latest comprehensive plan update began in 2021 with a series of public/stakeholder meetings -- and ended in November 2024 when the city council formally adopted the plan, with an "implementation matrix."

Population density, building height, and mixed-use building percentages are some issues addressed in the nine amendments being proposed. The city council will have to adopt each separately.



All documents are available to the public for inspection here (click).

Controlling growth #1 citizen concern.





