City Gets Property For New Water Tower

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Red star marks tank site.



NEW 'POINT CLEAR CLUB' DEVELOPMENT



The Daniel Realty Corporation deeded 1 acre of land to the city to be used for a new water tank tower, well and treatment plant.

In return the city will provide water, sewer and natural gas service to the adjacent Point Clear Golf Club development, with up to 310 homes west of S. Greeno Road about 4 miles south of Fairhope.



Cost of the new tower is estimated to be about $10 million, but the city has already received a $2 million federal grant and discussions are underway about using a less costly tank design to save another $1 million.

A test well has already been drilled there too; but a production well could cost another $1 million.

No treatment plant cost estimates were given but a new one installed at TP #3 two years ago cost over $7 million.

