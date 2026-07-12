County Planning Director Leaving; Updated Master Plan Presentation Scheduled

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Jay Dickson.



JAY DICKSON

Current Baldwin County planning and zoning director Jay Dickson announced he will be leaving this month to take a similar job in his hometown Jacksonville, Florida. Dickson replaced Mathew Brown as BC's Director in 2024; before that he held the same position in Gulf Shores.

An interim director will be appointed during the search for a permanent replacement.



NEW MASTER PLAN PRESENTATION THIS WEEK TOO



Dickson said an updated master land use plan for the county he has been working on will be presented to the public during Tuesday's Road and Bridge meeting (notice below); he said regulating solar farms and data centers will be addressed in the new plan too.



The public meeting will be at the central annex building on Palmer Street in Robertsdale, 8:30 AM. It is not known yet if the meeting will be televised/recorded.



The BC planning commission and county commission will have to approve the new master plan at upcoming meetings.



Road and Bridge agenda.



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