Fairhope's Municipal Judge Leading Amateur at U.S. Senior Open

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

From NBC's TV coverage.



FINAL ROUND TOMORROW



Fairhope municipal court judge Haymes Snedeker is the leading amateur in the 46th U.S. Senior Open golf tournament now underway in Columbus Ohio, at the Scioto Country Club.

Snedeker has served as the city's municipal judge sine 2008.



He is currently tied for 22nd overall after three rounds of play, but is the low amateur. Stewart Cink is tournament leader.



Final round is tomorrow (Sunday, July 5); NBC is televising the tournament.





2008 swearing in ceremony.





