Magnolia Beach Expansion/Stabilization Project Starts

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





EFFORT STARTED IN 2016



The long-awaited Magnolia Beach re-nourishment/stabilization project has finally started; it includes installation of breakwaters as well as more sand to widen the northern section in the area around the small wooden pier.

American Asphalt Services Inc. is the contractor for $495K (lowest bidder).

GMC is the project’s engineer. Final completion is expected by the end of Summer.

A $620 GOMESA state grant awarded in 2023 is being used to finance the project.

Planning for the project actually began about 10 years ago with a public meeting at the library (photos below).

2016 beach plan meeting.



2016 erosion photo.





