Magnolia Beach Expansion/Stabilization Project Starts

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Today.
EFFORT STARTED IN 2016
The long-awaited Magnolia Beach re-nourishment/stabilization project has finally started; it includes installation of breakwaters as well as more sand to widen the northern section in the area around the small wooden pier.
American Asphalt Services Inc. is the contractor for $495K (lowest bidder).
GMC is the project’s engineer. Final completion is expected by the end of Summer.
A $620 GOMESA state grant awarded in 2023 is being used to finance the project.
Planning for the project actually began about 10 years ago with a public meeting at the library (photos below).
|2016 beach plan meeting.
|2016 erosion photo.