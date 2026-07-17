Mobile Baykeeper: Community Master Plans Should Be Made Binding

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Strickland standing.



NOT JUST "GUIDELINES" FOR GROWTH?



During a recent town hall meeting in Fairhope concerning county planning policies, Mobile Baykeeper's director William Strickland said community master plans should be considered official regulatory documents -- not just guidelines for planners as they are usually characterized.

Strickland was referencing a new master plan Baldwin County's planning department has just rolled out, as only a guideline to try to follow.



He said he thought there may be a way to challenge that, possibly via legal action in the court system.

'Master plans' are required by state law (Alabama Code 11-52-8) for communities with planing commissions; they are sometimes called comprehensive growth plans as well (as in Fairhope).