New School Superintendent Finalists Interviewed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Mary McRae





Dr. Tony McGee



SEARCH CONCLUDING



Baldwin County School Board members interviewed finalists for system superintendent this afternoon in Loxley, to replace Eddie Tyler whose retirement became effective July 1.



Marty McRae and Dr. Tony McGee answered questions for about a hour each.

McRae started in the BC system as a teacher at Fairhope High, and later became a principal and eventually assistant superintendent; McGee has been superintendent for three north Mississippi school systems, most-recently Starkville's.

Recordings of the interviews are available on the School Board's Youtube channel (click).



A final vote is scheduled for their regular board meeting in Bay Minette on Thursday, July 16.



