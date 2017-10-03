Fairhope Building Moratorium Ends

Fairhope, Alabama
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETS
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission met Monday, the last day of the nine-month moratorium on new applications for subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects imposed by the city council last December (click).
During the meeting the commission:
* Unanimously voted to recommend to the city council an amendment to the zoning ordinance for "accessory dwelling units" with full kitchens/baths -- with certain conditions.
* Discussed changes to the site plan review process in cases where residential to commercial rezoning is being requested (an accompanying site plan would be needed): no recommendation was made.
* Discussed additions to the committee's bylaws to prohibit prior communication by commission members with parties associated with projects scheduled to come before the commission: a resolution was to be drawn up for a vote at their next meeting. Commissioner Dyas made the proposal -- in the name of "transparency" and eliminating the appearance of "dealing behind the scenes."
They also approved the final plat for a seven-lot subdivision on Manley Road called 'Pinewood' and a three-lot on Main Street in Montrose (Montrose Preserve).
14 comments:
Do not, do not, fall in to the trap called "growth for growth sake"
I have lived in 11 cities over a period of 32 years and I have seen the "movie". That is how small towns like Fairhope that have a great soul end up being dissected and commercialized for the benefit of the very few.
Show up in meetings and protect the nucleus of this town, including the rejection of mass commercialization. We will soon be surrounded by ugly buildings and facades that will make you cringe as you drive around. Later in life regrets will not be enough.
This 'accessory dwelling unit' zoning change only means that every Fairhope home will have an additional apartment on the property. I am shocked at this, considering the sewage problem. Does this need to be approved by the Council?
On the plus side, I guess I can build another unit on my property so that I can cash in also!
So much for Mayor Wilson's new Planning Commission that was supposed to care about such things (not her fault, but she chose the wrong team)!
As we understand it, the accessory dwelling units are intended for "family members" only; the ordinance amendment will have to be approved by the city council.
This ordinance is because the mayor has an apartment at her place - she is now covered.
As it was described, the accessory dwelling units are entirely separate from the main house or structure.
At least one of the new ones is clearly unqualified, just guessing.
So back room deals have been made? Why am I not surprised?
Do you REALLY believe the "accessory" buildings will house just relatives? Not the way it works in my neighborhood.
A nine-month building moratorium to help the city implement a "smart" growth plan and this is what we get. Absolutely NOTHING of value has been accomplished by the Mayor and her staff during this time. Completely and utterly disappointed. And, if the Mayor appointed the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, any fault for their decisions rest entirely on her.
Everyone should contact the City Council and ask them to veto this. However, we know that they are the ones who will most benefit if it is approved so it's probably pointless to ask them to do what's best for Fairhope.
A ton of strings were pulled and backroom deals made to get waivers of the comprehensive plan for the Montrose Preserve project. Money talks they say.
All the more reason to start demanding council members are elected by district. Districts could be drawn, and elected officials held accountable. Now, it's large families; church and teacher voting blocks, large special interest groups, etc., who elect them. Fairhope growing by leaps and bounds, way too large a population to contine with "place voting", and some of them completely ignore areas and people without a large voter base. Also, way too many new people have no clue as to the deep set and long history of corruption. Getting council to actually agree? No way, they love the power and perks...will take at least 2000 registered voter's signatures on a petition to even get them to raise an eyebrow on considering the subject.
To the previous poster about districts - HEAR, HEAR!
The mayor has an apartment...in her apartment?
