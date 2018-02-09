Education Committee Plans For Special District Referendum

Fairhope, Alabama
A YEAR OR TWO AWAY?
The city's Educational Advisory Committee continued discussions concerning holding a voter referendum that would eventually form a special school tax district for the Fairhope feeder pattern that would raise an additional $1.9 million/yr for the five area Baldwin County schools by imposing a new 3 mil property tax in the school district (in and out of city limits).
Councilman Brown said he believed all current council members would be in favor of holding the referendum at some point, to let voters decide.
How to present the issue to voters, to most-effectively use the new money (per the AKROBOS study?), and ensure that it stays in the feeder pattern (not taken away and used elsewhere in the county) were also topics of discussion.
A meeting was to be sought with School Board Representative Christenberry and Superintendent Tyler to coordinate: their input and support was seen as critical to the effort.
Some members wondered if $1.9 million would be enough to make the desired impact, suggested more might be sought instead (5 mils?) -- but were told that the state legislature only authorized 3 mils for now, new legislation would be needed for more.
Committee chairman Summersell said he had discussed the special district with FEEF's board of directors and they were neutral about the idea at this point.
The status of this year's $350K donation to schools (for math coaches/tutors) was not known; because of ongoing negotiations about the city acquiring the K-1 center where it may be used as payment instead.
