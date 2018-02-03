Translate

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Thousands Watch Fairhope's 2018 Dog Parade

Fairhope, Alabama




The Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded in downtown Fairhope today, to benefit The Haven no-kill animal shelter.

 Cecil Christenberry was this year's grand marshal.



Anonymous said...

Would love for the Haven to publish their financials on their website. Would also like a detailed explanation of the annual stipend they are receiving from the city of Fairhope. Where does the money go????
No surprise that doodles (expensive mixed breeds) are well represented - Fairhope never disappoints.
Flexi-leads should not be allowed.

Saturday, February 03, 2018

