Fairhope Sewage Projects Dropped From BP Consideration

Fairhope, Alabama
OTHERS REMAIN THOUGH
According to a press release from the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery council, two of Fairhope's four proposals for BP Oil Spill environmental fine money have been dropped from final consideration: one for $10 million for sewage collection system upgrades and the other for a sanitary sewage overflow study.
On the final list of projects released yesterday (buckets 1 and 3) only project #332, $6.8 million requested for working waterfront and greenspace restoration -- and #331, $630K requested for a community-based comprehensive plan remain under consideration.
FINAL SELECTIONS ANTICIPATED MARCH 7
A public meeting has been scheduled for March 7 at the Five Rivers Complex where the Council will make final selections by majority vote: Fairhope's Mayor Wilson is an ex officio member.
|Alabama Recovery Council
