Thursday, March 1, 2018

Fairhope Sewage Projects Dropped From BP Consideration

Fairhope, Alabama

Alabama Recovery Council

OTHERS REMAIN THOUGH

According to a press release from the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery council, two of Fairhope's four proposals for BP Oil Spill environmental fine money have been dropped from final consideration: one for $10 million for sewage collection system upgrades and the other for a sanitary sewage overflow study.

On the final list of projects released yesterday (buckets 1 and 3) only project #332, $6.8 million requested for working waterfront and greenspace restoration -- and #331, $630K requested for a community-based comprehensive plan remain under consideration.


FINAL SELECTIONS ANTICIPATED MARCH 7

A public meeting has been scheduled for March 7 at the Five Rivers Complex where the Council will make final selections by majority vote: Fairhope's Mayor Wilson is an ex officio member.
