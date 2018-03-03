Translate

Saturday, March 3, 2018

Stejskal Seeking Court Clerk Office

Fairhope, Alabama


Mark Stejskal center.

JUNE 5th PRIMARY ELECTION

Fairhope's own Mark Stejskal has announced he is running for 28th Judicial Circuit court clerk against incumbent Jody Wise Campbell in the Republican primary on June 5th.

He told the Times his tenure as director of the Rotary Youth Club instilled a sense of public service he wants to continue now.


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)