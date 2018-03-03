Stejskal Seeking Court Clerk Office

Fairhope, Alabama
JUNE 5th PRIMARY ELECTION
Fairhope's own Mark Stejskal has announced he is running for 28th Judicial Circuit court clerk against incumbent Jody Wise Campbell in the Republican primary on June 5th.
He told the Times his tenure as director of the Rotary Youth Club instilled a sense of public service he wants to continue now.
|Mark Stejskal center.
