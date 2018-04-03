Iconic Coffee Shop Changing Ownership

Fairhope, Alabama
MR. GENE'S BEANS
Gene Leighty owner/operator of the popular coffee/ice cream shop on De Le Mare Avenue announced he is retiring in July and selling his business to a Spanish Fort couple.
Originally located on Church Street beginning in the early 1990's, it moved to its present location in 2000.
The new owners are expected to continue with the same name, Genes Beans.
