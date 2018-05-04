New Type Parking Demonstration Readied

Fairhope, Alabama
'PARKING RODEO' TONIGHT
This somewhat odd-looking pavement striping found on Johnson Avenue is in preparation for a reverse-angle parking demonstration beginning today at 5 PM.
Citizens are invited to try it and give feedback.
Johnson Avenue, De La Mare, and part of Fairhope Avenue will be closed off for the Art Walk.
( A section of Church St. may be as well)
