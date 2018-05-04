Translate

Friday, May 4, 2018

New Type Parking Demonstration Readied

Fairhope, Alabama





'PARKING RODEO' TONIGHT

This somewhat odd-looking  pavement striping found on Johnson Avenue is in preparation for a reverse-angle parking demonstration beginning today at 5 PM.

Citizens are invited to try it and give feedback.

Johnson Avenue, De La Mare, and part of Fairhope Avenue will be closed off for the Art Walk.

( A section of Church St. may be as well)
