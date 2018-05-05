The Fairhope Times
Saturday, May 5, 2018
Reverse Angle Parking Demonstration Completed
Fairhope, Alabama
City public works employees and Bike and Pedestrian Committee members said the back-in parking demonstration held Friday went smoothly.
Plans are to convert the whole street as a test case for possible expansion elsewhere downtown.
