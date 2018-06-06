Translate

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Davis Wins Primary For County Commissioner

Fairhope, Alabama



LIPSCOMB/ELLIOTT IN RUNOFFS

Daphne city councilman Joe Davis won the Republican primary election for  District 2 County Commissioner over John Lake.

Chris Elliot and David Northcutt will be in a runoff for State Senate District 32.

Fairhope's own Alan Lipscomb and Harry D'Olive will also have a runoff next month for Judge of Probate.


Joe Davis
