Davis Wins Primary For County Commissioner

Fairhope, Alabama
LIPSCOMB/ELLIOTT IN RUNOFFS
Daphne city councilman Joe Davis won the Republican primary election for District 2 County Commissioner over John Lake.
Chris Elliot and David Northcutt will be in a runoff for State Senate District 32.
Fairhope's own Alan Lipscomb and Harry D'Olive will also have a runoff next month for Judge of Probate.
|Joe Davis
