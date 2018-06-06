Fly Creek Pedestrian Bridge Completed (Almost)

Fairhope, Alabama
US 98 TRAIL
The walking/biking bridge over Fly Creek in Montrose has been completed except for one small, missing piece on the north side; the Times is making inquiries about its status.
We have heard there are big bass swimming in the creek below but have not witnessed any ourselves.
Sources say the city may install a pocket park there.
The trail is a Eastern Shore MPO project funded mostly by federal grants.
