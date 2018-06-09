Translate

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Golf Clubhouse Repair Costs Rise

Fairhope, Alabama




 WATER DAMAGED

After new issues were discovered by the contractor Platt Builders,  the city council approved approximately $16,800 for additional work on the Quail Creek Golf clubhouse.

Faulty construction methods and maintenance to the 1980's-era building caused water damage over the years; disability accessibility is being upgraded and a new deck added in the rear as well.




at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)