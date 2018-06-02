Library Repairs Finally Get Go Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama
COST MUCH MORE THAN EXPECTED
After a lengthy debate about its higher-than-expected cost, the city council unanimously approved the lowest of the two bidders for $1.01 million by M.W. Rogers Construction to fix the library's chronically-leaking roof plus various other problems and maintenance to the 10 year old library building (including pressure washing).
Library Board members, Operations Director Peterson and building maintenance supervisor Cabanis urged moving forward, as did the mayor.
Last year after evaluating the building's problems the engineer for the project, Goodwyn, Mills, and Cawood LLc. had estimated the cost at only $550K; increased construction costs, the project's "high public profile," and the requirement to keep the library open during construction were reasons given by the engineer's represetative for the higher cost.
Council members were not happy with the increase but rebidding was not seen as an option since construction costs are not expected to decrease anytime soon.
Councilman Burrell speculated that contractors knowing of the high "public pressure" to start the project may have caused the inflated price, but voted for it anyway.
The contractor has 150 days for completion (after the final go-ahead is given); the building may have to be closed temporarily for some of the construction (ie. window replacement).
COST MUCH MORE THAN EXPECTED
After a lengthy debate about its higher-than-expected cost, the city council unanimously approved the lowest of the two bidders for $1.01 million by M.W. Rogers Construction to fix the library's chronically-leaking roof plus various other problems and maintenance to the 10 year old library building (including pressure washing).
|Librarians catching leaks
Last year after evaluating the building's problems the engineer for the project, Goodwyn, Mills, and Cawood LLc. had estimated the cost at only $550K; increased construction costs, the project's "high public profile," and the requirement to keep the library open during construction were reasons given by the engineer's represetative for the higher cost.
Council members were not happy with the increase but rebidding was not seen as an option since construction costs are not expected to decrease anytime soon.
Councilman Burrell speculated that contractors knowing of the high "public pressure" to start the project may have caused the inflated price, but voted for it anyway.
The contractor has 150 days for completion (after the final go-ahead is given); the building may have to be closed temporarily for some of the construction (ie. window replacement).
|Roof leaks
No comments:
Post a Comment