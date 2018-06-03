New 'Fairhope East' Voting Precinct Established

Fairhope, Alabama
EFFECTIVE FOR TUESDAY'S PRIMARY ELECTION
The county commission passed a resolution establishing a new voting precinct in Fairhope: those living is new district 49 will no longer vote at the civic center, but instead at the Fairhope Baptist Church on S. Section Street.
Generally, those living east of Greeno Road (but west of Hwy 181) will now vote at the church; those west of Greeno will continue to vote at the civic center (see the map for details).
Resolution establishing new Fairhope East precinct:
|New precinct #49 established
1 comment:
uh, ok but it seems like the polling place should be in the same precinct.
