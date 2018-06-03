Translate

New 'Fairhope East' Voting Precinct Established

Fairhope, Alabama



New precinct #49 established



EFFECTIVE FOR TUESDAY'S PRIMARY ELECTION

The county commission passed a resolution establishing a new voting precinct in Fairhope: those living is new district 49 will no longer vote at the civic center, but instead at the Fairhope Baptist Church on S. Section Street.

Generally, those living east of Greeno Road (but west of Hwy 181) will now vote at the church; those west of Greeno will continue to vote at the civic center (see the map for details).


Resolution establishing new Fairhope East precinct:



















uh, ok but it seems like the polling place should be in the same precinct.

