New Polling Place Causes Confusion

Fairhope, Alabama
FIRST TIME USED
The new east Fairhope polling place was causing confusion for some voters today who say they were not notified in advance of the change; some of them went to the civic center only to be re-directed to the Fairhope Avenue Baptist Church (under the water tower, west of the roundabout).
Turnout was sparse there this mid-morning for the primary election; the poll is in the back of the building behind the sanctuary.
Polls are open until 7 PM.
The Baldwin County Commission established the new precinct last January, to reduce overcrowding at other locations.
1 comment:
something mighty sneaky going on if you know what i mean!
