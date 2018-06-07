Parking Experiment Off To Rough Start

Fairhope, Alabama
'REVERSE ANGLE' ON JOHNSON AVENUE
Some cars had it right but most didn't for the first days of the new back-in parking striping on Johnson Avenue downtown (one block north of Greer's grocery).
Backing in (vs. front in) is considered safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, and for drivers exiting the spaces -- especially for vehicles with low rear visibility.
Signs were posted explaining how it should be done, but several drivers were still intuitively pulling in front-first, on the wrong side of the street.
There is still some parallel parking on the northwest and southeast sides as well.
Planning consultants originated the idea (safer?) and the city's bike and pedestrian committee recommended trying it on Johnson Avenue, to see how it works.
If it catches on, it could be used on other downtown streets; if not, the stripes will be removed and returned to standard parking.
need to install a median ... obviously.
