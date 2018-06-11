Road Extended For Volanta Gully Project

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'VAN ANTWERP PARK'
Pensacola Avenue is being paved and extended (by the developer) to N. Mobile Street as part of a new neighborhood subdivision on private property in the far western part of the Volanta Gully (west of Section Street).
The 15 residential lots will be accessed from Pensacola Avenue and the rest of the gully will be for recreation, maintained by a homeowner's association.
The Van Antwerp family owned the property until recently; the town of Volanta existed in the area in the 1880's before there was a Fairhope. An abandoned railroad bed still runs over the property.
WAV architecture is designing the project (click); the property is now owned by Van Antwerp Park Llc.
|Pensacola at Tensaw Avenues
|View from N. Mobile St.
2 comments:
There are a lot of other right of ways in that neighborhood that need to be opened up so that the public may access the city's underused Volanta beach park.
Reclaiming the gullies and putting them to good use makes sense.
