Sunday, June 3, 2018

Sign Ordinance Violations Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama



Political signs posted on public property

ESPECIALLY ON WEEKENDS

A number of signs illegally-posted in city right of ways or on public property today could be found around town today, a few even in flower beds.

Complaints should be directed to the city's code enforcement officer K. Burmeister; violators are subject to fines and/or sign confiscation.


Realtor advertising on public property

Other advertisements

