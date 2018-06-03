Sign Ordinance Violations Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
ESPECIALLY ON WEEKENDS
A number of signs illegally-posted in city right of ways or on public property today could be found around town today, a few even in flower beds.
Complaints should be directed to the city's code enforcement officer K. Burmeister; violators are subject to fines and/or sign confiscation.
|Political signs posted on public property
|Realtor advertising on public property
|Other advertisements
