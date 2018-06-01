Triathlon Swim May Go On As Planned

Fairhope, Alabama
BAY WATER TESTS LOOKING BETTER
Mobile Baykeeper volunteers were setting up for tomorrow's Grandman triathlon fundraiser this afternoon; according to a Facebook post this morning, after refining their testing methods (per equipment manufacturer's directions), their bay water tests are more in line with concurrent ADEM tests which still indicate acceptable water quality.
A final decision about the swim leg will be made at 5PM today.
MORE ILLEGAL GOOSE FEEDING
A large number of Canada geese were on hand on the beach to the north and in the duck pond area where illegal feeding is still going on; their feces have been cited as one source of intermittent beach and water pollution there.
A city ordinance passed last year prohibits feeding water fowl because of their feces and it is considered unhealthy for the animals themselves, among other reasons.
BAY WATER TESTS LOOKING BETTER
Mobile Baykeeper volunteers were setting up for tomorrow's Grandman triathlon fundraiser this afternoon; according to a Facebook post this morning, after refining their testing methods (per equipment manufacturer's directions), their bay water tests are more in line with concurrent ADEM tests which still indicate acceptable water quality.
A final decision about the swim leg will be made at 5PM today.
MORE ILLEGAL GOOSE FEEDING
A large number of Canada geese were on hand on the beach to the north and in the duck pond area where illegal feeding is still going on; their feces have been cited as one source of intermittent beach and water pollution there.
A city ordinance passed last year prohibits feeding water fowl because of their feces and it is considered unhealthy for the animals themselves, among other reasons.
No comments:
Post a Comment