Monday, July 2, 2018
Fairhope History: Fitzgerald Motor Company
Fairhope, Alabama
S. Church Street
You could have your Plymouth or DeSoto serviced or purchase a new one at this dealership on Church Street (just south of Fairhope Avenue) in the mid-1950s.
3:39:00 PM
