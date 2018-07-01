Iconic Eatery Closes Doors For Good

Fairhope, Alabama
SIGNS REMOVED
After operating for over three decades in the Eastern Shore Shopping Center on the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Greeno Road, Hardee's fast food restaurant has closed.
A note taped to the door says they company is seeking another location.
The store closed for a while last year due to a small fire.
There have been some proposals for new development along the highway, according to informed sources.
