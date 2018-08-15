Fairhope Council Submits Letter to Purchase K-1

Fairhope, Alabama
SCHOOL BOARD MUST DECIDE
The Fairhope city council has submitted a letter of intent to purchase the K-1 property on Church Street; the Baldwin County School Board went into executive session after its work session Tuesday to discuss the proposal.
There is still one "title issue" to be worked out before any deal can be consummated, concerning a portion of the property on the west side near the gully, according to our sources.
Various proposals have been made for the property, including a performing arts center, new classroom space for local colleges and county schools, a green school, and a new city hall.
Some propose restoring the old building and others to demolish most of it but save the front facade; partial funding sources contemplated for restoration are grants and participation/donations by non profits.
Cost for renovation/preservation of the old building has been estimated to be from $8-10 million.
A local developer is also interested in acquiring the property ... to build condominiums.
The majority of both the School Board and Fairhope city council will have to agree on terms for the purchase.
SCHOOL BOARD MUST DECIDE
The Fairhope city council has submitted a letter of intent to purchase the K-1 property on Church Street; the Baldwin County School Board went into executive session after its work session Tuesday to discuss the proposal.
There is still one "title issue" to be worked out before any deal can be consummated, concerning a portion of the property on the west side near the gully, according to our sources.
Various proposals have been made for the property, including a performing arts center, new classroom space for local colleges and county schools, a green school, and a new city hall.
Some propose restoring the old building and others to demolish most of it but save the front facade; partial funding sources contemplated for restoration are grants and participation/donations by non profits.
Cost for renovation/preservation of the old building has been estimated to be from $8-10 million.
A local developer is also interested in acquiring the property ... to build condominiums.
The majority of both the School Board and Fairhope city council will have to agree on terms for the purchase.
|Tuesday's School Board worksession
No comments:
Post a Comment