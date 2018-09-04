Special K-1 Purchase Meeting Rescheduled

Fairhope, Alabama
STORM APPROACHING
Because of the approaching tropical storm, the special city council meeting scheduled for later today has been called of and rescheduled for tomorrow at noon.
The monthly Pedestrian and Bicycle committee meeting scheduled for today has also been canceled.
A resolution to authorize "execution of a purchase agreement" for School Board properties will be considered then.
The Times has requested the details of the purchase agreement mentioned, but was told it is not available yet.
STORM APPROACHING
Because of the approaching tropical storm, the special city council meeting scheduled for later today has been called of and rescheduled for tomorrow at noon.
The monthly Pedestrian and Bicycle committee meeting scheduled for today has also been canceled.
A resolution to authorize "execution of a purchase agreement" for School Board properties will be considered then.
The Times has requested the details of the purchase agreement mentioned, but was told it is not available yet.
No comments:
Post a Comment