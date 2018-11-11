Ben's Jr. Bar-B-Q Closes For Good

Fairhope, Alabama
552 N. SECTION
Original Ben's Jr. restaurant at 552 N. Section Street has closed due to retirement of its owners of 35 years Kenneth Lee and wife Rise'.
A letter from the Lees posted on the door says it is time to "move on to other adventures and spend time enjoying life."
The store will be closed through the end of the year for remodeling by new owners, details to come according to Facebook posts.
