Councilmen Recused From New Development Vote

Fairhope, Alabama
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
Work began almost immediately after the city council approved 'Twin Beech Estates', a 78 lot PUD subdivision on Twin Beech Road just west of Hwy 181; but Councilmen Conyers and Boone could not cast a vote because of business interests in the project.
Conyers, VP of the local branch of Merchant sand Marine Bank, because the bank is to participate in financing --- and Boone because a company he is associated with is to participate in construction.
The other three voted for approval, even though there was some concern expressed over project density by Burrell and Brown.
The property, owned by LA Development LLC, was concurrently annexed into city limits.
|Twin Beech Road
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
Work began almost immediately after the city council approved 'Twin Beech Estates', a 78 lot PUD subdivision on Twin Beech Road just west of Hwy 181; but Councilmen Conyers and Boone could not cast a vote because of business interests in the project.
|October council meeting
Conyers, VP of the local branch of Merchant sand Marine Bank, because the bank is to participate in financing --- and Boone because a company he is associated with is to participate in construction.
The other three voted for approval, even though there was some concern expressed over project density by Burrell and Brown.
The property, owned by LA Development LLC, was concurrently annexed into city limits.
|north is up
No comments:
Post a Comment