More Greeno Road Rezoning Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
ANOTHER "AIRPORT BOULEVARD" IN THE WORKS?
The Planning Commission approved rezoning the property of Eva Raley at 814 N. Greeno Road from low density residential (R-1) to a general commercial district (B-2).
The site, across from Volanta Park, is bordered by two mixed-use PUD's that were approved in recent years; the Raley property itself is not large enough to qualify as a PUD (planned unit development).
Citizens have often expressed opposition to turning Greeno into another traffic-congested Airport Boulevard (Mobile) or "Hamburger Hill" on US 98 in Daphne, but some think that has already happened in places (S. Greeno?).
Some council members now refer to the entire road as a commercial corridor; the city council still must approve the Raley rezoning.
NEW STUDY COMING NEXT WEEK
In a new twist, town hall meeting are scheduled for next week (Nov. 8 and 9) to conduct a visual preference survey of the Greeno corridor to determine what people want it to look like ... instead of the usual emphasis on type of zoning as in the past with the current comprehensive growth plan.
A new, more-comprehensive, comprehensive growth plan is to be developed beginning next Summer, if BP RESTORE Act fine money finding comes through as expected.
NEW VISUAL PREFERENCE SURVEY DETAILS:
|More rezoning on North Greeno Road
