Tree Sponsorships For Charity

Fairhope, Alabama
Sponsorships are available for downtown trees to benefit local charities supported by the Sunset Rotary Youth Club; cost varies based upon tree location (click).
The city council approved the campaign last September.
1 comment:
So now mini billboards all over Fairhope, how tacky and more of the taking away what was once the beauty of Fairhope.
