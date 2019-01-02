Translate

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Tree Sponsorships For Charity

Fairhope, Alabama





Sponsorships are available for downtown trees to benefit local charities supported by the Sunset Rotary Youth Club; cost varies based upon tree location (click).

The city council approved the campaign last September.
Anonymous said...

So now mini billboards all over Fairhope, how tacky and more of the taking away what was once the beauty of Fairhope.

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

