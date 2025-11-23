Gulf Coast Recovery Council Seeks Public's Opinion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

BP OIL SPILL FUNDED PROJECTS



The Alabama Gulf Cost Recovery Council will meet at the Spanish Fort Community Center on December 17 for public comments on proposed amendments to its Funded Priorities List, projects already underway. Their last public meeting was in November 2023, but several virtual meetings have been held in the interim.

The Upper Marsh Wetland Restoration Project using channel dredging material (aka "mud") should be of particular interest. (The city's almost-completed 'Working Waterfront Project' is also mentioned in accompanying meeting documents.)



Mayor Sullivan is an ex officio member of the GCRC.



From the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' public notice:



ADCNR will host a public meeting and in-person comment opportunity at the Spanish Fort Community Center on December 17, 2025. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, Commissioner Blankenship and Council staff will present an overview of the draft 2026 FPL. Commissioner Blankenship will also share information on other Deepwater Horizon oil spill and GOMESA funded projects in Coastal Alabama. The Spanish Fort Community Center is located at 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, Alabama, 36527.

The restoration activities included in the 2026 FPL are designed to address ecosystem needs across the Gulf of America and are developed through collaboration among RESTORE Council members with input from Gulf stakeholders. Approximately $87 million in funding will be utilized for projects in Alabama.

Alabama’s project activities include the following:

Upper Bay Marsh Beneficial Use Wetland Creation - $24 million

Alabama will construct a 100-acre wetland restoration cell in Upper Mobile Bay as the first phase of work that will result in 1,200 acres of tidal wetlands. This project is a continuation of the FPL 1 Upper Mobile Bay Beneficial Use Wetland Creation Site project. It supports the primary RESTORE Comprehensive Plan goal to restore and conserve habitat by restoring the estuarine marsh through the construction of a semi-submerged containment area and placement of dredge material.

Dauphin Island West End Renourishment and Resilience - $38 million

Alabama plans to restore 3.5 miles of linear dunes, 40 acres of sandy water bottoms and 160 acres of beach and dune habitat. This will provide protection for the estuarine habitats of the Mississippi Sound including seagrasses, oyster reefs, marshes, 30,000 acres of conservation lands and vulnerable coastal villages. This project supports the primary RESTORE Comprehensive Plan goal to replenish and protect living coastal and marine resources.

Coastal Alabama Water Quality Program - $9.5 million

The Water Quality Program began under the FPL 3b program and will now continue over the next 10 years. The FPL 4 funding will provide for both planning and implementation. The program supports the primary RESTORE Comprehensive Plan goal to restore water quality and quantity. Projects that will be implemented include construction of or upgrades to stormwater and wastewater systems, low impact development and septic to sewer conversion.

Grand Batture Island Restoration - $11.95 million (Alabama Portion)

Alabama will collaborate with Mississippi to restore the remnants of Grant Batture Island. This project will include planning as well as implementation and will support the restoration and protection of natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches and coastal wetlands of the Gulf Coast Region by creating, restoring and enhancing coastal habitats.

EPA Trash Free Waters - $1.8 million (Alabama Portion)

This program’s goal is to prevent trash from entering waterways and to remove trash that is already in the environment. Activities include source reduction, trash capture, research and community engagement.

USDA Gulf Coast Conservation Reserve - $1.5 million (Alabama Portion)

The Gulf Coast Conservation Reserve Program works with private landowners to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance fish and wildlife habitat within priority watersheds of the Gulf. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical and financial resources to help landowners plan and implement conservation practices.

DOI Tribal Youth Conservation Corps - $290,000 (Alabama Portion)

This program provides conservation and cultural resource training and employment opportunities to Native American youth. Projects occur on both public lands and tribal lands, providing hands-on experiences in areas like forestry, wildlife management and infrastructure development.





