Damaged Playground Fence Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama
CHURCH STREET PLAYGROUND
The fence on the north side of the community park playground has been replaced; the original aluminum-barred one had been damaged repeatedly over the years by vandals since installation in 2014, apparently seeking a short-cut into the park.
Installing and maintaining a fence is a term in the 20-year lease of the property from the Baldwin School Board, for security and a history of minor criminal activity there during overnight hours.
(Aluminum was chosen for the original fence (vs. steel) to save on the cost.)
|New chain link fence
|Original aluminum fence
