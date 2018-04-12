Translate

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Damaged Playground Fence Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama


New chain link fence

CHURCH STREET PLAYGROUND

The fence on the north side of the community park playground has been replaced; the original aluminum-barred one had been damaged repeatedly over the years by vandals since installation in 2014, apparently seeking a short-cut into the park.

Installing and maintaining a fence is a term in the 20-year lease of the property from the Baldwin School Board, for security and a history of minor criminal activity there during overnight hours.

(Aluminum was chosen for the original fence (vs. steel) to save on the cost.)


Original aluminum fence

