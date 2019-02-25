Translate

Monday, February 25, 2019

Rose Garden Gets A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama





New plants provided by Weeks Roses are being installed in the city's rose garden as well as holly to replace the disease-prone boxwood border.

Roses there have to be replaced about every seven years, according to a city spokesman.

The entire garden had to be dug up after it was inundated by hurricane Katrina in 2006.

The rose garden was first-planted in 1986, according to city records.


Hurricane Katrina 2005
