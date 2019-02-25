Rose Garden Gets A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama
New plants provided by Weeks Roses are being installed in the city's rose garden as well as holly to replace the disease-prone boxwood border.
Roses there have to be replaced about every seven years, according to a city spokesman.
The entire garden had to be dug up after it was inundated by hurricane Katrina in 2006.
The rose garden was first-planted in 1986, according to city records.
|Hurricane Katrina 2005
