Library Reopens After Repairs

Fairhope, Alabama
BUT REPAIR PROJECT CONTINUES
The library has finally reopened after being closed about five weeks for repairs but the contractor was given an additional twelve days to complete the project after additional problems were discovered.
The $1.01 million project to fix the chronically-leaking roof and windows (and interior damage caused by the leaks) began last Summer and was to be completed by January but had to be extended another 60 days ... before the latest extension.
The original 150 day contract is now 220 days.
BUT REPAIR PROJECT CONTINUES
The library has finally reopened after being closed about five weeks for repairs but the contractor was given an additional twelve days to complete the project after additional problems were discovered.
The $1.01 million project to fix the chronically-leaking roof and windows (and interior damage caused by the leaks) began last Summer and was to be completed by January but had to be extended another 60 days ... before the latest extension.
The original 150 day contract is now 220 days.
No comments:
Post a Comment