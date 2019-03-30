More Sand Put On Eroded Fairhope Beach

Fairhope, Alabama
The yearly replenishment of Magnolia Beach sand has begun, costing about $10K this time according to public works director Johnson.
A more permanent solution is to be included in the $6 million Waterfront Restoration project using BP RESTORE Act money set to begin later this year.
|Magnolia beach March 2019
