Saturday, March 30, 2019

More Sand Put On Eroded Fairhope Beach

Fairhope, Alabama


Magnolia beach March 2019


The yearly replenishment of Magnolia Beach sand has begun, costing about $10K this time according to public works director Johnson.

A more permanent solution is to be included in the $6 million Waterfront Restoration project using BP RESTORE Act money set to begin later this year.
