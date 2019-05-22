Eastside Electrial Substation Could Be Moved

Fairhope, Alabama
NEARING CAPACITY
One of the city's electrical substations located on Fairhope Avenue could be moved to an area east of Lottie Lane (behind the ABC liquor store) to facilitate enlargement and improvements to system reliability.
The existing substation under the water tank is nearing capacity, but space is limited there and the site under the tank is threatened by falling debris, according to electric department head Michael Allison.
Moving the substation to well-beyond the north side of the tank instead was considered, but the property owner (Baldwin County Board of Education) is not interested in selling it at this time because it may be needed someday. (drainage?).
ADJACENT RESIDENTS TO BE CONTACTED
Using the northern part of the city's Morphy drainage basin would not hurt its drainage capacity, according to public works director Johnson.
Adjacent residents in the Kensington and Eastgate neighborhoods were to be contacted for their feedback before proceeding; extensive plant buffer areas could be utilized to minimize impact to the neighborhoods.
The city council will have to approve the re-location later this year.
|Current E. Fairhope Ave. location.
|New location behind ABC store?
|Upper section of basin for substation?
