New Recreation Land Still Being Sought

Fairhope, Alabama
TWIN BEECH LAND DEAL A NO-GO
After a purchase price for about 40 acres of land just south of Twin Beech Road (near the Young Street intersection) could not be agreed upon, the city council has authorized Councilman Burrell to negotiate for a similarly-sized parcel for sale somewhere along CR 13, south of the city's Manley Road Soccer complex.
Members of the city's Recreation Committee recommended the CR 13 area; the land is to be used for future expansion of softball, baseball, and other recreational fields as they become needed.
The committee recommended acquiring another 15 acres near the Rotary Youth Club for park expansion as well.
|CR 13 east of Fairhope
|Recreation Committee's Keyser and Langham at right
