Additional Funding Approved For Alleyway Transit Hub Project

PUBLIC RESTROOMS NOW INCLUDED
During its regular meeting in Loxley today, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization's Policy Board approved $350K of additional funding for the BRATS downtown bus transit hub station to be located off Church Street, west of the parking garage (behind the old Fairhope Hardware building): $250K had been previously approved for the project.
The additional funding was necessary because of cost overruns and the incorporation of public restrooms into the transit station building (no other practical place for them could be found).
The city's required matching share for the federal Urbanized Area Transit Fund grant is about $120K. Construction could begin as early as next Spring, according to Public Works Director Johnson.
GAYFER INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS DELAYED
After a lengthy discussion about current board policies and procedures for funding projects, a $850K proposal to fund turning lanes on both sides of Gayfer Road at the Greeno Road intersection was tabled until a Special Called meeting on August 21st.
Some members argued the proposal had come up too suddenly and insufficient details were given for the substantial expenditure; they added they saw a need there though.
Work sessions were also scheduled for August 7th and 21st to discuss the procedural issues: a standard "framework" for prioritizing and adding "visionary" proposals to the "funded" transportation improvement list was to be discussed.
Daphne mayor Dane Haygood is Policy Board chairman.
Richard Johnson and councilman Jack Burrell are currently Fairhope's representatives (councilman Boone substituted for Burrell during today's meeting).
Sarah Hart Sislak is the MPO coordinator.
