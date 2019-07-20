Advertising Signs Still Being Posted Illegally

|Mobile Street
NEW ORDINANCE BEING IGNORED?
The city council adopted a new ordinance last May allowing temporary advertising signs on city right of ways/property on weekends ... but with limitations (see ordinance at bottom).
We found several Saturday apparently in violation of provisions prohibiting them in specific beautification areas around town, defined as city parks/roads abutting parks, the Fairhope Ave./Greeno Road intersection, and the Fairhope Ave./Hwy 181 intersection.
Also, the maximum number of two per event/function was not being followed in some cases: we counted 8 on Hwy 181 for an "estate sale" in an adjacent neighborhood.
Concerned citizens were asked to take photographs of possible violations and forward them to the mayor's office for investigation/enforcement action.
|US 98/Fairhope Ave.
|Hwy 181/Fairhope Ave.
