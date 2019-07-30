College Vacates Leased Library Space

|Library services expanding to upstairs
LIBRARY SERVICES TO EXPAND
|Teens' area moving upstairs
The lease ($2,200/month) actually expired last April; but premises were to be vacated by Wednesday, July 31st. (The college had leased the space since about 2010.)
NEW "VETERANS' CENTER" COMING
Library director Tamara Dean said the library has needed the space for years ... and expected teen services, the maker space, technical services, and other work space to be relocated upstairs, allowing for expansion of existing services downstairs too. (The teen area needs to be isolated because it is often noisy.)
A new information center for veterans is to be located on the second floor as well, perhaps staffed by veteran volunteers themselves, she said.
The city of Fairhope owns the library building; but the independent Fairhope Library Board oversees personnel and operations there.
|Nursing lab leaving
|Classrooms leaving too.
No comments:
Post a Comment