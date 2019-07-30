Search This Blog

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

College Vacates Leased Library Space

Fairhope, Alabama


Library services expanding to upstairs


LIBRARY SERVICES TO EXPAND

Teens' area moving upstairs
Coastal Community College decided not to exercise an option to renew its 3-year lease for 2nd floor space at the library, consisting of a small and large classroom, nursing lab, small office, and storage space.

The lease ($2,200/month) actually expired last April; but premises were to be vacated by Wednesday, July 31st. (The college had leased the space since about 2010.)



NEW "VETERANS' CENTER" COMING

Library director Tamara Dean said the library has needed the space for years ... and expected teen services, the maker space, technical services, and other work space to be relocated upstairs, allowing for expansion of existing services downstairs too. (The teen area needs to be isolated because it is often noisy.)

A new information center for veterans is to be located on the second floor as well, perhaps staffed by veteran volunteers themselves, she said.

The city of Fairhope owns the library building; but the independent Fairhope Library Board oversees personnel and operations there.



Nursing lab leaving

Classrooms leaving too.

