Geese Causing High Bacteria Readings At Beach?

|Duck pond outfall
ENVIRONMENTAL CHAIRMAN'S CONCLUSION
During its June meeting, Gary Gover the city's environmental committee chairman said his own testing indicated the Canada geese are most-responsible for periodic high e-coli bacteria readings in the bay along municipal beach.
He said readings at the outfall of the duck pond were especially high, "hundreds of times" more than periodic testing by ADEM/ADPH in the vicinity in many cases.
Gover: "... even during dry weather my test results are showing pollution rates higher than recommended. A likely cause are the resident geese ... each deposits 4# of fecal matter in the park every day."
"Children may be found routinely playing in the pond effluent, in geese feces, and polluted water along the beach."
Blinking lights installed by the city only move the geese from one area of the park to another, and "no wildlife feeding" laws are not being enforced, he said.
SOLUTIONS COMING?
One committee member suggested using herding dogs to frighten the geese away as is done in other parts of the country; more blinking lights have already been ordered to install all over the park.
Mayor Wilson told the Times she agrees something more needs to be done; but wants it done in a "humane manner."
(Goose population usually peaks in mid-summer then begins to decline.)
|Gover standing
With number of geese being in excess of 250 and each goose pooping 4#'s a day, that's over 1,000#'s of goose poop a day.
Maybe the goose huggers could potty train them or put diapers on them?
